CJP forms two benches for next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Anwar Zaheer Jamali has constituted two benches at the principal seat to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Thursday, September 15, 2016.

The first bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would heard the cases including Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) vs. M/s Dawat CNG, Chairman FBR vs. Waseem Hassan Akhtar and M/s Union Construction vs. Capital Development Authority regarding allotment of plot. The second bench comprising Justice Dost Muhamamd Khan and Justice Qazi Faez Isa would hear cases including bail matters of different accused, service regulation matters and NAB cases.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court.

Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the Advocate-on-Record will be required to argue the case. —APP