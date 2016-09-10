British Govt sends reference against Altaf to Metropolitan Police

ISLAMABAD: The British Government has sent Pakistan’s reference against Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain to the Metropolitan Police.

According to an Interior Ministry spokesman, a formal reply from the British Government has been received on the reference sent to it last month.

The British Government in its reply, the spokesman said, had strongly condemned the violence on August 22 in Karachi. The British police would analyze all the evidence with full attention and contact the Pakistan Government through the British High Commission if further evidence were required.

The reply said the British police would fulfill its responsibility in accordance with law and with full independence.

The spokesman said the reply was sent to the Pakistan Government by a high level official of the British Home Office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of Pakistan had sent a reference to the British Government against Altaf Hussain after his telephonic speech stirred up rioting in Karachi.

The reference sent to the British Government was based on evidence of Altaf Hussain’s provocative speech instigating the mob on violence and unrest.