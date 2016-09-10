34 suspects arrested in search operations in Lahore, Multan

LAHORE/MULTAN: Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out joint operation in different parts of Lahore on Friday night and arrested at least 30 suspects.



The search operation was carried out in Iqbal Town, Misrishah and Engine Shed areas of Lahore during the law enforcement agencies checked the identity documents of the residents and arrested 30 persons who failed to produce and document.

The arrested suspects were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

On the other hand police also carried out search operation in Shah Rukan-e-Alam area of Multan and arrested four suspects. Police sources said that arms were also recovered from the arrested suspects.