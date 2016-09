KARACHI: During snap checking in Karachi’s East, West and South districts in last 24 hours, 1440 vehicles were checked that included 369 those bearing coloured glasses and fancy/sub-standard number plates as well as without number plates. In a report submitted to Inspector General of Police, A.D. Khwaja, under Crimes Act 54, 24 suspected were arrested whereas 42suspected vehicles seized under Crimes Act 550, said an official statement here on Saturday.