Wrong policies of govt ruin country’s economy, increase foreign debts: Siraj

PABBI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the wrong policies of the government have ruined the economy of the country besides pushing it under the burden of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) debts.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Dr Zahoor Eye hospital at Pabbi on Friday, Sirajul Haq said that the government had secured nine billion dollars loan from the IMF and the WB during one year and every child in the country was under debt of Rs. one lakh seven thousand.

He announced that the JI would hold a big rally in Faisalabad on September 29, against corruption, lawlessness and the Panama leaks scandal.

The JI chief said that the interest system was expanding and trade was shrinking in the country mainly due to lawlessness and corruption. Interest based banking, the British law in the courts and co-education system could not end without the setting up of an Islamic government, he said and added that the Islamic system was essential for the provision of justice to the masses.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI drive against corruption had been started almost a year ago and it had gained vast public support. He said the JI was the only political party in the country whose cadres were free from the charges of corruption, and that was why its “Corruption Free Pakistan drive had gained massive public support and the general public too was demanding action against the corrupt.

Replying to a question, he said that it was PTI’s own decision to march towards Raiwind for the “gherao” of the Sharif Brothers. He said that the opposition was united in the parliament and had jointly framed the Terms of References (ToRs) on the Panama leaks issue. However, outside the parliament, all the parties were free in their decisions.

Sirajul Haq said that the private educational and health institutions in the country were a ray of hope for the poor. He was sure that the Dr Zahoor Eye hospital would provide best medical facilities to the patients in the area.

Earlier, the JI chief took a round of the hospital and was briefed about the facilities made available to the patients. He was informed that the hospital had been established in memory of Shaheed Dr Zahurul Islam and it would benefit large number of people from the area.

The ceremony was presided over by the district chief of the PML-N, Haji Noor Muhammad. Provincial chief of JI Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Asif Luqman Qazi, Dr Abdul Ma’lik, and JI district chief Haji Anwarul Islam also addressed the ceremony.