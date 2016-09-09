Two policemen gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: Some unidentified persons opened fire and shot dead two police officials in Khayaban-e-Shahbaz area of Defence in Karachi on Wednesday night.

According to Seemi Jalal, in charge Emergency Centre at the Jinnah Hospital, the victims were already dead when they were shifted to the hospital. According to SSP Saqib Ismail, two policemen, who were on a security duty of Dr. Aziz in Defence, have been shot to death. Their bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital. Police said the two policemen were killed owing to personal enmity, as earlier, Dr. Aziz’s brother was also killed.

Police sources said that some unidentified persons riding in a car opened fire at the policemen who were deployed for the security of doctor Aziz. Police sources further said that the culprits behind the incident would be apprehended very soon. —INP