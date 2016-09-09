Two militants killed, police official injured at Swabi

SWABI: Two militants killed while a police official was injured when militants attacked on police vehicle in Kalu Khan area, confirmed by police on Friday.



According to details, three motorcyclists attacked on police vehicle at Badshahi kale area and as a result two attackers were killed and ASI Fazle Subhan sustained injuries during exchange of fire.

The one militant was identified as Malik Zada of Sheikh Jana area of Swabi while the other one could not identified the third one escaped from the crime scene.

The injured ASI was shifted to Hospital. The Counter Terrorism Department Mardan have registered the case and further investigation was underway.