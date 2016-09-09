Suspects arrested, arms recovered

KOHAT: City police Friday arrested 25 suspects including two Proclaimed Offenders (PO) and Afghan nationals during series of operations conducted various areas of the district.



According to police, the operations were conducted on the directives of District Police Officer, Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf. During the campaign door to door search was conducted and 25 suspects including POs and Afghans were apprehended.

Police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, three rifles, three shotguns, six pistols and 3.5 kilogram of opium from the possession of the arrested. Personnel of Rapid Response Force, Bomb Disposal Squad and Women Police also participated in the operation.

Cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigations were underway.