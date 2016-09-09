Shah cancels PAC meeting due to absence of officials

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was cancelled on Thursday owing to the absence of heads of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) from the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah expressed his indignation over the absence of the heads of vital organisations and summoned them to inform the PAC on September 20 why they had not taken any effective action on thier own against the people mentioned in the Panama Papers. —APP