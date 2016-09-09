Sassuolo get Juve’s Europa support, but not in Serie A

MILAN: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will support Sassuolo when they embark on an eagerly-awaited Europa League campaign, but not when the sides meet in Turin on Saturday.

Juventus host Eusebio De Francesco’s ambitious ‘neroverdi’ (black and greens) days before the visit of Sevilla FC for their opening Group G Champions League clash.

Sassuolo are in action in Europe too as the Tuscans embark on the group stage of their continental campaign against Athletic Bilbao next Thursday in Reggio-Emilia.

For Allegri, who steered Sassuolo to a historical first promotion to Serie B in 2008, it will be a proud moment.

“I’m still very close to the club and I will be supporting them in the Europa League,” he told media in Turin.

But, he added: “Tomorrow we’ll be out to take the three points because we’re right at the start of a difficult period of games.

“I’m looking to give a lot of the squad a run-out over the next run of seven games, so I will be demanding intensity from everyone. Thankfully, everyone in the squad is doing well.”

With striker Gonzalo Higuain expected to feature having worked hard to shed excess weight, and Miralem Pjanic set to make his Juventus debut following the Bosnian midfielder’s summer move from Rome, all odds are on a Juventus win.

Especially as Sassuolo are still without Domenico Berardi, the club’s star striker who has been a proven threat against some of the biggest clubs in Serie A.

Berardi, who is sidelined through injury, is expected to join Juventus next year following an agreement between the clubs earlier this summer.

Having already become the youngest Italian player since the 1994-95 season to score 40 goals in Serie A, Berardi is already a household name in Italian football.

Allegri admitted the 22-year-old is a formidable opponent against “great players”, but believes Berardi’s absence won’t cow the visitors.

“He’s a big talent in the Italian game who always plays well against great players. But his absence will only reinforce Sassuolo. They’re a side that have always given Juventus some difficulties.”

Higuain, who was left at home by Argentina boss Edgardo Bauza for a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on September 2, hit his maiden goal for Juve with the winner against Fiorentina in the opening game of the season.

The former Napoli marksman, who scored a Serie A record of 36 goals for the Partenopei last season, has yet to start for the Old Lady this campaign.

Although Allegri confirmed that Dani Alves and Andrea Barzagli will be rested Saturday ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League fixture, he said Higuain should feature at some point. “Neither Barzagli nor Alves will play tomorrow… but Higuain has a good chance (of playing),” added Allegri.