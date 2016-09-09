Rulings over references in light of Constitution, Rules & Regulations: says Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Muhammad Ayaz Sadiq has said that his rulings over the references submitted by the treasury and opposition members were issued in light of Constitution and Rules & Regulations after thorough examination and careful analysis of the documents.

Sardar Ayaz Sadid said that he didn’t make decisions to create equilibrium by forwarding two references from each side to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rather it was based on pure merit.

It’s not my office but the ECP the right forum to decide the fate of these documents within 90 days, he added. Moreover, the Speaker NA said that independent judiciary was also present to approach in this regard. —INP