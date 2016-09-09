Reports of eight committee presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The reports of eight senate committees on various subjects were presented in Upper House of the Parliament on Thursday.

Chairman, Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini presented report of the Committee on Privilege Motion No. 10(68)/2011-M, moved by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, on 31st January, 2011, on the question of breach of privilege arising out of the alleged behavior of Arif Khan, the then M.D., Utility Stores Corporation and for not furnishing the information to the Senator pertaining to the Utility Stores.

He also presented a report of the committee on the amendments in rules 143 and 196 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

The committee report was also presented by the Senator Jamaldini on the Privilege Motion No. 2(250)/2016-M, moved on 18th July, 2016, against the Director, CDA, Parliament Lodges, due to non-compliance of written request of the mover for some repairing work in the mosque in those lodges.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi presented committee report on the Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2016], introduced by Senator Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan, on 11th January, 2016. (Omission of Article 182).

He also presented report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 [The Contempt of Court (Amendment) Bill, 2016], introduced by Senator Farhatullah Babar, on 7th March, 2016.

The committee report was also presented on the Bill further to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997 [The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2016], introduced by Senator Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan, on 16th May, 2016.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources, Senator Mir Israrullah Khan Zehri presented report of the Committee on the subject matter of starred question No.11, asked by Senator Col. (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi on 19th July, 2016, regarding the sale of Petroleum products by PSO to some selected consumers during the last days of August, 2012.

Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Syed and Chairperson, Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Nuzhat Sadiq presented second report of the Joint Committee in accordance with the directions of the Chairman Senate during Senate sitting held on 12th May, 2016, on “Aftermath of the drone strike against Mullah Akhter Mansoor; impact on Pakistan-US security relations”.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada reported the House on establishment of the full-fledged secretariat of the Council of Common Interests. On behalf of Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar laid before the Senate a copy of the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2016, under Article 73 of the Constitution.

He moved that the Senate may make recommendations, if any, to the National Assembly on the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2016, under Article 73 of the Constitution.

Zahid Hamid also laid the reapportion 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of National Finance Commission (NFC) Award (July-December, 2015). —APP