KARACHI: Sindh Rangers recovered a huge cache of weapons buried underground in Lyari area, here on Friday.

As per details, the paramilitary force on a tip off recovered one LMG, six SMGs, three 303 rifles, three 7mm rifles, two 44 bore rifles, five 12 bore pump action and nine 30 bore pistols.

The statement added that the weapons recovered were likely to be used for target killings and violence in the metropolis.