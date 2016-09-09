Ramzan Sugar Mill catches fire moments after Qadri voices fears

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri underscored the need for the security agencies to arrest Sharif Brothers and their ministers who are involved in conspiracy against national integrity in order to timely obtain all relevant records substantiating their treason; otherwise, these records will continue being torched in suspicious incidents of arson.

Addressing a press conference here, he forwarded the instances of past conflagrations in which record of Nandipur project, and Metro Bus project were scorched, adding any thing that is feared by Sharif Brothers to be investigated into will be burned to ashes.

Moments after Dr. Qadri wrapped up his media talk, one from the journalists pointed out that a private news channel was airing a report that Ramzan Sugar Mills situated in Chiniot is on fire and firefighters are busy extinguishing the blaze. On this, PAT chief said if no well-timed action is taken up, the record available at Wagah Border Customs will also be committed to any suspicious blaze in future.

On this occasion, he provided copies from the documents of Pakistani High Commissioner office based in New Delhi, Ramzan Sugar Mills, and Customs at Wagah Border to validate his stance of the treason.

Earlier, in the course of press conference, he also diverted the attention of national security agencies to take action against Sharif Brothers as at least 300 Indian nationals, who are granted unrestricted visas beyond the scrutiny of security agencies, authorizing them to freely travel across Pakistan, are working in their sugar mills.