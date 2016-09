KARACHI: A local Court on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda, who was detained by police overnight for causing inconvenience to Karachi residents by organising an unannounced demonstration.

Malir’s Judicial Magistrate Court approved Faisal Vawda’s bail plea against bond of Rs. 30,000.

The PTI leader was brought to the court from Airport police station today after being detained by the police. —INP