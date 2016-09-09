PM chairs meeting to discuss upcoming US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss his upcoming visit to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.



During the meeting held at the PM House, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on matters pertaining to the national security, a PM House statement said.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, National Security Advisor Lt. General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.