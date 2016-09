KARACHI: Penumbral eclipse of Moon will occur on September 16 and 17, will be visible in all regions of Pakistan.



The eclipse will also be visible in Africa, Asia, Australia, West Pacific Island and in Europe, said Met Office on Friday.

The eclipse will begin on September 16 at 21:55 PST and greatest will be at 23:55 PST while it will end on September 17 at 1:54 PST.