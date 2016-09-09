Pakistan facing more risks from allies of Narendra Modi: Sirajul Haq

By Our Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq said the country was facing more risks from allies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sirajul Haq was addressing sit-in lodged by the political party before Prime Minister Secretariat in Islamabad. The sit-in was attended by thousands of JI activists to protest against illegal execution of JI leaders in Bangladesh. Siraj thrashed Pakistani rulers, saying that the rulers were using bullet-proof vehicles, whereas, nationals were deprived of basic rights of living in peaceful environment. He said they wanted provide stable and secure Pakistan to next generation. While criticising ongoing atrocities in Bangladesh, he said Bangladeshi PM Hasina Wajed were executing pro-Pakistan leadership of JI Bangladesh over pressure of Indian government. On the other hand, Pakistani government showed no interest to raise the issue on international forum, terming it as internal matter of Bangladesh.

On the occasion, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI parliamentary secretary Sahibzada Tariq, Mian Muhammad Aslam, JI KP Ameer Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Zubair Farooq and other leaders also delivered their addresses.

Senator Sirajul Haq said, Motiur Rehman Nizami and other leaders of JI Bangladesh did not commit any crime to struggle for security of Pakistan as he provided sacrifices for its ideology. Bangladesh started oppression against patriotic leadership since 1971.

The JI Ameer said that he urged high-ups of Pakistani government including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, Sartaj Aziz and Foreign Office (FO) to raise strong voice on international forums against ongoing bloodshed in Bangladesh. He complained for lack of response by any high-up over the matter.

While addressing the public event, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that Modi confessed Indian involvement separation of East Pakistan. Baloch said that Bangladesh was one-sidedly violating tripartite agreement between Pakistan, India and Bangladesh which restricted all parties to try nationals for war crimes.

He said elders of the nation faced prison cells due to supporting Pakistan in 1971 war while now they were facing death penalties. He urged rulers to make arrangements for thousands of pro-Pakistan people who were captivated by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina Wajed.