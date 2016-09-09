Pakistan condemns nuclear test by North Korea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned the nuclear test conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea terming it a`violation of the United Nation Security Council Resolutions’ and against the objective of a nuclear weapons free Korean peninsula.“Pakistan has consistently maintained that all countries should comply with their international obligations and refrain from all actions which could undermine peace and stability in the region,” the Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

Pakistan also urged all parties to work towards the establishment of nuclear weapons free Korean peninsula within the frame work of the Six Party Talks.