Pakistan again expresses deep concern over atrocities in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep concern and anguish over the continuing atrocities and human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria in his weekly news briefing in Islamabad Thursday said that more than ninety-three Kashmiri youth and children have been martyred in the last fifty-two days and over ten thousand injured.

The Spokesman said over seven hundred Kashmiris have lost their eye sight due to firing by pallet guns by the Indian forces.

He said this is alarming statistics. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his latest call also highlighted these atrocities and human rights violations. He said key message of Prime Minister’s call was that silence on these atrocities is equally wrong and unjustified.

Nafees Zakaria said twenty-two Parliamentarians have started visiting various countries as Prime Minister’s envoys to highlight barbarism and worst kind of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces. He said Awais Leghari is in Geneva for this purpose and others will visit different capitals according to schedule. He said these efforts will continue vigorously. He hoped that this reach out will be very effective.

He pointed out that Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi is also visiting various capitals to muster support for Pakistan’s membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group. He is also availing the opportunities to highlight human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

To a question, Foreign Office Spokesman said Pakistan has always highlighted the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly. He said Prime Minister this time will also highlight the increased atrocities and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by India at the UNGA. He said Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan will also be raised as the matter is directly linked to Pakistan’s security.

Answering to a question regarding hostile statements from Afghanistan, he said these do not serve the purpose. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and have historical linkages. He said there is need to promote harmony and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Replying to a question regarding India’s claim that UN resolutions on Kashmir have become inapplicable after Simla agreement, Nafees Zakaria said Simla Agreement cannot overrule the UN resolutions. He said India violated UN resolutions and also Simla Agreement.

To a question about launching of Balochi language services by India, the Spokesman said India is doing that to divert world attention from atrocities and human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Answering a question, he deplored execution of Jamat-e-Islami leaders in Bangladesh through flawed judicial process. He said these are violation of 1974 tripartite agreement signed between Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.

He said the act of suppressing the opposition through flawed judicial process is also against the spirit of democracy.

He said also sympathised with the family of JI Bangladesh leader Mir Qausem Ali who was executed recently. —INP