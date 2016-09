ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah on Thursday said that they were considering bringing no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

A meeting of the Opposition parties was held in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss anti-government movement over Panama leaks.

The meeting of opposition parties has been convened after the meeting of PPP leader Khurshid Shah and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. —INP