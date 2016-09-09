Nandipur Power Project payments, purchases record gutted

GUJRANWALA: Unidentified intruders destroyed the record of the oil purchases and multi-million rupees payments in the security office of Nandipur Power Project Gujranwala, in mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

The incident took place in the midnight at the office of the Assistant Director (Security) in Admin Building of the project, sources said.

The incident, when came into the knowledge of the officials next morning, caused panic in the staff of the power project, which was deemed as most secured and protected.

The officials of a number of intelligence agencies, Rangers, police and Elite Force are posted at the project to ensure foolproof security of the project. —INP