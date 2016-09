Islamabad: MQM members of National Assembly met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif amid session of the National Assembly here on Friday.



MQM members include Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui, Rashid Godil and Kanwar Naveed Jamil met with PM Nawaz Sharif on his seat.

Earlier, the members tried to meet Prime Minister during question hour but Speaker Ayaz Sadiq stopped them.