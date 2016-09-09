Mirwaiz Sacrifices, steadfastness of IOK people hailed

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has hailed the resilience and sacrifices offered by people of occupied Kashmir during the last two months and asked them to exhibit unity and are cautious of conspiracies against the ongoing movement.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Held Srinagar said, “The ongoing mass uprising has entered third month with peoples’ demand for right to self-determination getting shriller by the day as children, youth and elderly people, men and women, all are hitting the streets to attract the attention of the international community and demanding resolution of the Kashmir dispute,” KMS reported.

He said that the arrogant ruling regime through its military might had unleashed tyranny and torture on people and resistance leadership to crush their resistance movement, writing yet another black chapter of blood in Kashmir’s history of freedom struggle.

“How unfortunate was it that during the past three days, two more youth were killed mercilessly and over 750 civilians injured in the indiscriminate firing by the forces while 100 persons were arrested and more than 1,000 residential houses damaged across the Kashmir Valley displaying the barbaric face of the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyet Conference leader, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, in a statement issued in Held Srinagar condemned the maiming of thousands of unarmed protesters, saying, “The men in uniform have been given clear instructions to use brute force to silence the peace-loving Kashmiris and crush their democratic movement”.

He said that the people of Kashmir had exhibited utmost discipline during the last more than two months of mass uprising and they wanted a permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute so that the people of the region could live a peaceful and dignified life.