QUETTA: Unidentified armed men killed a person namely Abdul Rehman in Kanak area of Khuzdar district.

Police sources said on Friday that the victim was on way home from Kanak area when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained. Police registered a case and started investigation.