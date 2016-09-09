LHC accept petition to prevent PTI march towards Raiwind

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Thursday accepted for hearing a petition filed by a lawyer to prevent potential sit-in staged by PTI in Raiwind on September 24 and issued notices to Imran Khan and the federal government for reply on September 15.

Farooq Sattar, Advocate filed petition in Lahore High Court requesting to prevent PTI march heading towards Raiwind, adopting stance that Imran Khan is delivering hatred speeches against the ruling party, due to which chaos is likely to spread in the country.

Besides, Imran Khan’s sit-in in Raiwind is likely to start of clashes between PTI and PML-N. The petitioner requested the court to prevent PTI marching towards Raiwind. On this the court issued notices to Imran khan and federal government to reply on September 15. —INP