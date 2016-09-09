Knives sharpeners, blacksmith businesses shine ahead of Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR: The business of blacksmiths and knives sharpeners was at the peak of the season with arrival of Eidul Azha and they were earning high profit in lucrative market of Peshawar.

As only three days left to Eidul Azha, the knife sharpeners and blacksmiths have received countless orders despite high charges for the services ahead of one of the most important religious ritual of the Muslims that commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazarat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The blacksmiths and knives sharpeners whether trained or untrained at famous bazaars like Rati bazaar, Firdus, Bakhsu and Kohati besides Kala Bhari in cantonment were working round the clock to fulfill the customers’ orders ahead of Eidul Azha.

The blacksmiths installed special machinery at their decorated shops to sharpen axes, beef cutters, knives and meat cleavers to meet the growing orders. Heavy rush of people was also being witnessed at the shops selling Bar B-Q tools.

The shopkeepers and professional blacksmiths hailing from other districts and Fata have rushed to lucrative market of Peshawar to sell these tools in different areas of Gul Bahar, Swati Patack, Gul Barg, Defence, Hayatabad, University Town, City Homes, Cantonment, Hastnagri and Latifabad areas.