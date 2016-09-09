Khyber Agency raids kill 10 terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 10 terrorists were killed during raids in the tribal part of Khyber Agency’s valley on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in statement.

The air raids were conducted in Tirah Valley where 10 terrorists were killed and four militant hideouts were destroyed. The areas of operation include Rajgal while the air raids were reportedly continued till last reports.

Khyber is one of the seven semi-autonomous tribal districts where the military has been fighting militants for over a decade.