Imran vows to lead march into Raiwind before Muharram

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday expressed vowed to lead a protest march into Raiwind, the home town of country’s ruling family, before Muharram.

Addressing a press conference, Khan said though the tentative date for the protest march was September 24, the PTI was ready to extend the date for participation of other opposition parties. “We can extend the date, but the march would take place before month of Muharram”.

He, however, made it clear that his party did not intend to storm the houses of ruling family.

He said taking out a rally was PTI’s democratic right and any effort to stop it from using its right would result in terrible consequences.

The former cricket hero said the Punjab police was a militant wing and government would be responsible for the consequence if the department was used against the PTI.