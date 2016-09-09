Hafiz Naeem warns KE to refrain from increasing tariff

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that any increase in the electricity tariff for Karachi in the pretext of duel adjustment would not be tolerated at any cost.

He expressed these views on Friday while addressing a meeting of the JI’s complaint cell on KE, held at the JI, Karachi headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that any such measure would be inviting strong agitation from masses against the K-Electric.

On the occasion, he demanded of the National Electric Power Regularity Authority chairman Tariq Sadozai to hold the monthly hearing on KE in Karachi, instead of Islamabad.

He said that each and every citizen in Karachi is sick of the nefarious tactics, being employed by the KE management to rob off Karachiites.

He said that acute unrest already prevails among masses against the entity which is using all out efforts to make money, while using all illegal means, ranging from overbilling to bogus billing and charging money illegitimately in the name of bank charges.

The JI leader further alleged that the management of KE is apparently going to launch a final drive to churn out money illegally from Karachiites, before selling its share to Shanghi based or some other groups.

He reiterated his demand for accountability of the management of entities and recovery of the money, KE minted illegally from Karachiites, since its transformation, started with the privatization of the then KE.