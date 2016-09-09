Government extends Afghan refugees’ stay in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday gave an extension to the stay of registered Afghans residing in the country by March 31 next year.

The federal cabinet with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the chair, approved extension of Proof Registration (PoR) Cards and Tripartite Agreement relating to Afghan refugees.

The Prime Minister said, “The Afghans are our brothers and very dear to us. Adequate and concrete steps will be ensured for their facilitation.”

He directed the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions to hold broad-based consultations with the national leadership of mainstream political parties and Afghan representatives for addressing the concerns of Afghan refugees.

“We will not allow that Afghan refugees living in Pakistan to be terrified in any way. They are our guests and their return plans would be decided in a way that does not create any negative impression in the minds of people living on both sides of the border,” he said.