Gang of thieves busted in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of thieves and recovered stolen items from their possession, a police spokesman said.As per the directions of SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani , Special Investigation Unit (SIU) supervised by SP Investigation, Islamabad Muhammad Ilyas constituted a team under the supervision of Bashir Noon, DSP CIA, and Islamabad.

This Team including ASI Asim Zaidi, Constables Saqlain, Imran and two others worked hard after hectic and professional efforts, team succeeded to apprehend 2 outlaws involved in incidents of thefts.

SIU recovered 4 Stolen mobiles from the possession of nabbed accused and they have been identified as Izat Gul s/o Hayat Gul r/o Mohalla Nayaz Colony Near Malik plaza Kohat and Farzand Ali s/o Rahman Gul r/o Bakhsali Jahan Abad Tehsil Distt Mardan.

Further detailed investigation is underway and police is hopeful for more recovery from them.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts in apprehending criminals.