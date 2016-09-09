Defending champion Lee takes sole lead in Korea Open

CHEONAN, South Korea: Defending champion Lee Kyoung-Hoon carded a four-under-par 67 to grab a one-stroke lead in the second round of the Korea Open Friday.

The 25-year-old scored a two-round total of 10-under 132 to top the leaderboard after sharing the first round lead with five other players at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

Lee Chang-Woo shot a superb, bogey-free 63 to share second place on 133 with Hwang Jung-Gon and Kim Yeong-Su, both in with matching 68s.

The top 10 scorers after two rounds were all South Koreans.

Leading scores after the second round (par 71, South Korean unless stated):

132 – Lee Kyoung-Hoon (65-67)

133 – Lee Chang-Woo (70-63), Hwang Jung-Gon (65-68), Kim Yeong-Su (65-68)

134 – Choi Jin-Ho (65-69), Kang Kyung-Nam (68-66)

135 – Byun Jin-Jae (67-68), Suk Jong-Yul (65-70), Park Il-Hwan (66-69)

136 – Lee Sang-Hee (68-68), Hong Soon-Sang (65-71)