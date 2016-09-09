Compensation payments for affected people of Diamer-Basha approved

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Friday approved the Compensation rates for land acquisition for the Diamer-Basha Dam.

Chairing a Cabinet meeting here at the PM Office, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure transparency in the distribution of compensation money to the affected people.

He said construction of mega Hydel projects would greatly help in fulfilling the energy needs of the country along with mitigating the hazards of floods.

“Our government is determined and focused on resolving the energy issues confronted by Pakistan. Our plans include execution of short, medium and long-term projects in this regard,” the Prime Minister said.

According to details available from the PM’s Media Office the Prime Minister said transparency must be maintained in the distribution of compensation money to the affected people of Diamer-Basha Dam.

“Our government has arranged the finances for Dasu dam through World Bank and all required measures have been taken for the construction of Diamer-Basha Dam,” the Prime Minister said.