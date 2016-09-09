Cabinet approves designation of Investigation agency for Electronic Crimes Act

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Friday approved designation of an Investigation Agency under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chaired the Cabinet meeting here at the PM Office that also accorded approval to several other agenda items.

These included approval of the Minutes of the last Cabinet Meeting, Land Acquisition for Diamer-Basha Dam: Compensation Rates of Barren Land, Chilas and Agreement between Indonesia and Pakistan on Cooperative Activities in the Field of Defence.

The Cabinet also approved the Ratification of the MoU between State Bank of Pakistan and Central Bank of Jordan on General Cooperation in Expertise and Knowledge Exchange in the field of Banking and Finance.

It approved Signing of the Protocol to Amend to the SAARC Limited Multilateral Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, while permission to start negotiations in principle with the Belarus for Entering into Memorandum of Understanding on Exchange of Customs Trade Data Statistics, was also accorded.

The Cabinet confirmed the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) during 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. It also confirmed the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Energy (CCE), and those taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) in its meeting held on 10, 13 February, 09, 24 & 26 March and 06 & 11 April, 2015.

It also confirmed the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) in its meetings held on 14-10-2015 and 22-02-2016, and those taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) held on 07-09-2016.