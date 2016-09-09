Boosting exports, top priority of government: PM Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said boosting exports was his top priority and said the government would give short, medium and long term relief to the exporters so that no segment misses achieving the growth targets.

Talking to a group of leading industrial exporters of the country here during his day-long visit to the port city, the Prime Minister said economic growth and exports were interlinked. “We cannot afford to ignore our exports,” he added.

The exporters lauded the economic turnaround achieved under the leadership of the Prime Minister and said historic foreign exchange reserves coupled with improved security situation in the country has reinforced confidence of the exporters, a statement from the PM’s media office said.

The economic turnaround achieved due to the prudent and investor friendly policies of the present government was indeed commendable, the exporters said.

They apprised the Prime Minister that they were rendering great efforts for rise in country’s exports in the wake of robust economic growth and support of the government. However, he said due to certain international factors, export targets could not be achieved. The exporters highlighted certain proposals on rationalization of cost of doing business during the meeting. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said exports were the future of economy. “Our vision is to spread dividends of economic turnaround among all the stakeholders in an equitable manner.”

He said increase in economic activities and ease of doing business would result in reduction of unemployment and alleviation of poverty from the country.

“We have significantly improved railways infrastructure across the country; this improved infrastructure will provide added relief to the exporters in terms of reduction in freight charges,” the Prime Minister said. He said the landmark CPEC project would further complement the benefits of improved railways infrastructure. He said under the CPEC, Special Economic Zones were being established and said it would serve as an ideal platform for facilitating country’s exporters.

The exporters appreciated the decision of importing LNG by the government. They said the way the present government gripped the energy crisis in the country was remarkable and said they were endeavouring to reap more benefits due to zero loadshedding for the industrial sector.

The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Commerce to make arrangements for duty-free import of additional five million bales of cotton in the wake of low cotton exports of the country.

The Prime Minister directed that a proposal in this regard should be immediately presented before the Cabinet for approval.

Governor Sindh Dr. Ishratul Ibad and CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah were also present during the meeting. —APP