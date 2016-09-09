Eight killed, 14 wounded in rocket attack in North of Afghanistan

KABUL: At least eight persons were killed and 14 critically wounded in rocket attack in northern part of Afghanistan on late Thursday.

The incident took place in the Markazi district of Baghlan province after a trench mortar round landed in the area.

At least 8 people were killed including a woman and two children, meanwhile 14 others were wounded in a rocket attack in northern Baghlan, Khaama Press reported.

The number of injured civilians were present in critical condition amid fears increase in death toll, officials told media.

However, No group including the Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility of the attack so far.

Taliban insurgents are actively operating in various districts of Baghlan, hence it is the relatively volatile province in Northern Afghanistan.

The group has staged numerous attacks in different parts of Baghlan province during the recent months with an aim to capture key districts as it struggles to expand insurgency in Northern provinces of the country.