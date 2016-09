TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday shortly after revised growth data showed that the Japanese economy barely grew in the quarter to June.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.18 percent, or 30.47 points, at 16,981.97 in the first minutes of trading, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.24 percent, or 3.30 points, at 1,346.31.