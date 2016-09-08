Three buses, one truck torched in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three buses and a truck were set on fire by some unidentified persons overnight in different areas of Karachi on.

As per details, some miscreants torched a bus in Labour Square area of Landhi and fled away. Police reached the spot and started investigation.

Another bus was set ablaze in Napier area. Police sources said that some unidentified persons were demanding extortion money from bus owner Liaquat and on his refusal the bus was torched.

Similarly, a bus in North Nazimabad’s Buffer Zone area while a truck were set on fire in the area. Police sources said that no loss of life was reported in all arson incidents.