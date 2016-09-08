Speaker is not neutral, trying to blackmail opposition: PTI chief

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Saddiq is not neutral as he accepted reference against me and rejected reference against PM Nawaz.

Addressing to National Assembly, PTI Chief said Ayaz Saddiq is not neutral, NA speaker is trying to blackmail the opposition.

He further said, he has presented himself for accountability despite not been named in Panama Papers.

PTI chief said, NA speaker should have attended this session so he could ask him questions.