SC orders to shut all water hydrants in Karachi

Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali has ordered to close all water hydrants in the mega city and said they should only be used in case of emergency.

As per details, CJP led two members bench conducted the hearing of illegal water hydrants case here in Supreme Court Karachi registry.

During the hearing, CJ asked Managing Director Water Board Misbah Uddin how many hydrants are working in Karachi?

Anwar Zaheer Jamali argued that he has been living in Defence since 2001 and hasn’t receive water through line yet.

Providing water is not the job of the court, but due to public issue, the court has to interfere in the matter, he said.

CJP said there are huge number of ghost employees in KMC and Water Board. KMC not willing to lift the litter while Water board isn’t willing to provide water.