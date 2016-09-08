Ruling on Nawaz, Imran references constitutional: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq Thursday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will proceed the reference filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan accordingly.



Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan has disrespected the House by denying his speakership.

“House has selected me as Speaker National Assembly but Imran khan seems to have personal issues with me,” he added.

Ayaz Sadiq said Imran Khan should accept the fact that he and his party leaders have thrice lost elections against him.

“He should accept the decision of the people and also understand working of the Speaker’s office.”

To a question about rejecting the PTI reference he said the decision was taken according to the rules and regulations.