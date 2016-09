Two people sustain injuries in a clash between Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Muhajir Qaumi Movement at a polling station of PS-127 constituency here in Karachi on Thursday.

As per details, the incident happen at Khokhra Park’s polling stations where workers of both parties clashed against other.

The clash occurred when workers of both parties chanted slogans against each other.

Following the clash, heavy contingents of Rangers and Police arrived at the site and taken control of the situation.