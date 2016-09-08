Polling ends in PS-127 by-elections in Karachi

KARACHI: Voting ended on Sindh Assembly seat PS-127 on Thursday with incidents of violence being reported during polling and nine people being detained.

The counting of votes started after the time for casting votes ended. It was reported that voter turnout overall was low.

The polling began at 8:00 A.M and continued till 5:00 P.M without any interruption.

However, Over 116 from 134 polling stations had been declared very sensitive. Rangers have been deployed in and outside the polling stations.

The seat had fallen vacant due to resignation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MPA Ashfaq Mangi after he joined Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

The Sindh government declared September 8 as holiday in constituency PS-127 Karachi to facilitate voters to cast their votes in the by-election.

This is the first election in Karachi after MQM Pakistan disassociated itself from its founder following anti-Pakistan remarks and attack on media house.

MQM leader Waseem Ahmed along with Ghulam Murtaza Baloch from Pakistan People’s Party and Nadeem Memon from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are main contestants.