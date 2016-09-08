People stage massive demos, rallies in IHK

ISLAMABAD: People held massive demonstrations and rallies in different areas against civilian killing by Indian forces in the Kashmir Valley.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama and Kupwara areas amid high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India sloganeering,KMS reported.

Clashes between the protesters and Indian forces’ personnel were witnessed at several places. Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the demonstrators, injuring scores of people.

The forces’ personnel fired dozens of chilly grenades in old town Islamabad causing irritation to elderly and children.

A torch procession was also taken out from Nowgam in Srinagar.

The local Pandits joined the protests in Muran area of Pulwama and raised pro-freedom slogans along with thousands of local Muslims in a rally. The Pandits later addressed the crowd on a public address system expressing their resolve to take the movement to its logical end.

Addressing the gathering, Badrinaath Bhat, a local Pandit, said, “We are with our Muslim brethren all the time. We are living here together and their need is our need.”

Hurriyet leaders including Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib,Nahida Nasreen, Rafiq Ahmad Dar and Maulana Arif Khateeb addressing public gatherings in Kupwara, Sopore, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Islamabad and Shopian areas reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the ongoing struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.