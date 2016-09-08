Open evidences available on India financing terrorism in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: India is financing terrorism in Pakistan and open evidences are available on its involvement in subversive activities, Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Spokesman Nafees Zakaria, commenting on the recent statement of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying that “one single nation” was spreading terrorism in South Asia, said “India was in fact that single nation”.

In an obvious reference to Islamabad, Narendra Modi at the G20 forum had said that “one single nation in South Asia is spreading agents of terror in countries of our region.”

The Spokesman at a weekly press briefing here said the confessional statement made by Indian Intelligence Agency RAW’s officer Kalbhushan Yadav had made it clear that which country was in fact spreading terrorism.

When asked if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will raise the issue of Kalbhushan Yadav at the upcoming UN General Assembly session, the Spokesman said “the issue of Indian involvement would definitely be highlighted”.

“The issue will be raised because of its direct links with incidents of terrorism in Pakistan,” he said.