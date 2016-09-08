Mexican finance minister resigns amid Trump scandal

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s finance minister Luis Videgaray resigned Wednesday following Donald Trump’s controversial visit to the country, with the US Republican presidential candidate boasting it showed his trip had been a success.

“I let them know where the United States stands,” Trump said during a televised forum with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“And if you look what happened, the aftermath today, people that arranged the trip in Mexico have been forced out of government. That’s how well we did.”

Videgaray, a close confidant of President Enrique Pena Nieto, stepped down earlier Wednesday amid fallout from the New York billionaire’s visit which he helped arrange.

Pena Nieto said he had accepted Videgaray’s resignation but made no mention of reports he played a crucial role in setting up Trump’s August 31 meeting with the president.