Man dies, seven hurt in Nasirabad accident

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A man died and a woman among seven others received injuries in a collision between a truck and a car on National Highway near Jamali Pump area of Nasirabad district on Thursday.



According to police sources, a 2D car was on its way when a truck hit the vehicle coming from opposit direction, leaving one person dead and seven others injured.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital from where the victim was identified as Abrar Ahmed.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Hassan, Amir Bakhsh, Bilal, Asif, Lal Muhammad, Daniyal and a woman Shehzadi.

The injured were referred to Larkana based hospital for further treatment.

Police have arrested a truck driver namely Muneer Ahmed and registered a case.