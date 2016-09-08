KP CM assures security to Shia Muslims

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has issued directives for creation of a post of official Khateeb for the Imamia Masjid and assured resolution of the problems of the Shia community.

Talking to a delegation at Chief Minister’s House, he said that his government would provide security to Shia community and would pay compensation to the victims of terrorist acts. Provincial Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Parliamentary Secretary, MPA Shaukat Yousafzai, IGP, prominent elders of Shia community and other relevant officials were present on the occasion.

The chief minister nominated Mushtaq Ghani, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information for Hazara, Shaukat Yousafzai for Central districts and Ali Amin Gandapur for southern districts as the focal persons for the interfaith harmony.

The chief minister said he had doubled the amount of compensation for the victims of terror attacks in the province. He also directed the concerned quarters to resolve the dispute over Kotli Imamia Mosque. He also directed to move a summary for compensation to the victims of Imamia mosque which had already been approved by the provincial government.