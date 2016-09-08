JI opposes rise in electricity tariff during Nepra meeting

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has opposed the K-Electric’s demand of increase in electricity tariff, during a meeting of the National Electric Power Regularity Authority (Nepra) at a local hotel on Thursday.

Engr. Naeem-ur-Rehman participated in the meeting on behalf of Karachiites as Nepra had approved his plea to represent the citizens before the regularity body.

Later, while talking to the media, the JI leader said that he presented facts and figures in the meeting, clearly indicating that KE’s demand to increase the electricity tariff is not justified.

He expressed his sorrow over the authority’s behavior which established the impression of backing KE. He said that the problems, being faced by masses, are continuously ignored. He said that the KE is being given a soft corner by the regulator despite the fact that the entity was fined for its misdeeds.

The JI leader said that under a designed conspiracy, people of Karachi have been deprived of the benefits of Rs 5 billion subsidiary.

He mentioned that the KE produces major share of its electricity through cheaper gas, Islamabad also provides 650 megawatt hydroelectricity to the KE for distribution, while the share of electricity generated by IPPS is apart from it.

Engr. Naeem added that after the passage of more than three months, Nepra failed to dispose of the over-billing complains, filed by 52 customers of the entity, despite the fact that the authority is bound to decide complains within 15 days.

He further said that Nepra is avoiding to initiate hearing on the multiyear tariff of KE as the older one had been expired on June 30, 2016.

Lambasting the KE, Engr, Naeem added that the rug entity is still charging its customers in the name of additional staff, while it has reduced its size of manpower from 17,000 to 10,000.

He said that the people of Karachi are sick of loadshedding, over-billing and bogus billing by KE. He said that the KE was also illegally charging billions of rupees in the name of mater rant and bank charges.

The JI leader warned that sit-in protest would be initiated, if the people of Karachi were not provided with justice.